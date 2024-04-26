Solaris Tallies Orders for 354 Buses to Serve Rome

A few months ago, Solaris Bus & Coach received an order for delivery of 110 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 mild hybrid buses. The order was issued by the Gubielo Spa purchasing group for the carrier ATAC Roma in Rome, Italy.

Gubielo Spa and ATAC Roma also recently placed a recent order for 12-meter buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). As a result, 244 Solaris Urbino 12 CNG buses powered by natural gas will also be delivered to the Italian capital in 2024 and 2025. What’s more, the order for gas carriers contains an option for possibly increasing the number of vehicles by another 78 units. The contracting authority may decide on this in the coming months.

Besides the delivery of these buses, Solaris will also service them for the next 10 years. With maximum use of options by the ordering party, both contracts with maintenance services will reach a value of up to 200 million euros. This is one of the largest contracts in Solaris’ history.

The ordered buses will not be the first Solaris vehicles in Rome. In 2003-2004, the firm delivered 30 trolley buses to ATAC. In addition, operators from Lazio region use more than 700 Solaris InterUrbino intercity vehicles for regional transport in the suburbs of Rome.

In total, Solaris has delivered over 1,800 vehicles to Italy, which is one of the company’s key markets.