Solaris Secures Contracts for 88 E-Buses in Sweden

Solaris Bus & Coach has secured contracts to supply electric buses to the Swedish market. Nobina, a major transport operator in Sweden, has ordered 88 Solaris electric buses for its fleet operating in three regions: Skåne, Värmland and Malmö. The order includes the articulated Urbino 18 electric as well as the Urbino 15 LE electric, a model designed for Scandinavian markets that is also approved for interurban services.

Nobina ordered 55 units of the Urbino 15 LE electric as reinvestment for Skåne region, 15 units for Värmland and 18 units of the Urbino 18 electric bus operating in the city of Malmö. Deliveries of the buses are scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

“These new orders mark another significant step toward greener public transport solutions in Sweden,” says Olivier Michard, member of the Management Board for Sales and Marketing at Solaris Bus & Coach. “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Nobina and be a part of the implementation of zero-emission solutions also in suburban transportation. We believe it is crucial for the global transformation of mobility.”

The buses ordered for the Skåne and Värmland regions are the Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric. This low-entry, three-axle electric bus, suitable for both urban and suburban service, is gaining popularity on the Swedish market. Each bus will be powered by a 240-kW central motor drawing energy from Solaris High Energy batteries with a total capacity of over 560 kWh. This setup enables smooth operation throughout the day, with overnight charging via a plug-in system.

Key features of this model include the Scandinavian package, which adapts them to difficult weather conditions. The operator opted for additional outside lightning above the door to facilitate the boarding and exiting of passengers at dusk.

Nobina has chosen the Urbino 18 electric, an articulated model with modular drive for Malmö. Built on a new modular-drive system architecture and featuring the latest battery technology, the bus will be equipped with a 240-kW asynchronous motor and new-generation Solaris High Energy batteries, all located on the roof of the vehicle.

These new contracts follow 2023’s agreements with deliveries scheduled for 2024: 55 Urbino 15 LE electric buses for suburban services in Stockholm for Nobina, and 23 Solaris e-buses for VR Kristianstad.