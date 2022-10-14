Smart Charge America, Xeal Create EV Charging Station for Commercial Locations

Smart Charge America (SCA) has partnered with Xeal Energy, which manufactures electric car chargers for commercial properties such as apartments, condos and workplaces. The reCharge40, the first such collaboration between SCA and Xeal, requires no internet connectivity or ongoing networking fees to operate while still providing advanced functionality of networked chargers, like payment processing and access control.

“Networked chargers are known for becoming inoperable when the network isn’t functioning, leading to significant downtime,” says Joseph Barletta, SCA’s founder and CEO. “Our new electric car charger is 100 percent fully capable of all the smart charging functionality that networked car chargers are capable of. It just does it even smarter, with no ongoing fees, thus driving down the total cost of ownership including ongoing service and maintenance. This allows SCA to keep an uptime of more than 97 percent on all of our EV charging stations inside our network. With SCA’s industry focus and installation prowess, coupled with Xeal’s proven software technology and UI, we now have the missing ingredients to really start imposing our mission on the marketplace.”

The reCharge40 is primarily marketed to commercial businesses looking to provide EV charging for their customers, employees, tenants and fleet. By 2025, Smart Charge America anticipates installing more than 40,000 charging ports per year across the top 50 EV-friendly cities in America.

“This innovation is huge in the world of EV charging station costs,” adds Barletta. “Ongoing fees like cellular networking fees and maintenance costs, over the life of a car charger, drastically cut into ROI. As Smart Charge America continues to drive down the cost of the charger, installation and service, we are making the adoption of EV charging infrastructure easier and more affordable to be able to put as many car chargers in the ground as possible.”

The reCharge40, available for order now, will be sold exclusively through Smart Charge America.