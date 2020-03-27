Skoda Unveils the OCTAVIA G-TEC Natural Gas Vehicle

ŠKODA, a Czech-based automobile manufacturer, has unveiled the OCTAVIA G-TEC natural gas vehicle (NGV) which is expected to be available in the second quarter.

The OCTAVIA G-TEC will join the SCALA and KAMIQ G-TEC models which are already in production. The design of the new ŠKODA G-TEC versions of the SCALA, the KAMIQ and the all-new OCTAVIA generation features larger compressed natural gas (CNG) tanks, enabling drivers to embark on longer journeys using CNG mode.

In CNG mode, running on natural gas, these cars emit 25% fewer CO2 emissions than vehicles powered by a petrol engine. Full carbon neutrality can be achieved when running on synthetic methane produced from renewable energy using a power-to-gas process.

CNG has a higher energy content than petrol or diesel and is cheaper to buy. This reduces fuel costs. In Germany, ŠKODA’s largest European market, the price advantage over diesel-powered vehicles comes in at around 40% and as much as 50% for petrol engines.

The all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA G-TE has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder TSI engine delivering 96 kW. Its three CNG tanks have a joint capacity of 17.3 kg, allowing for a range of up to 480 km in CNG mode.

Photo: ŠKODA’s OCTAVIA G-TE NGV