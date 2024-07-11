Simon, bp pulse Agreement Would Expand EV Charging Network

Petroleum giant bp has reached a deal for bp’s global EV charging business, bp pulse, to install and operate EV charging Gigahubs on 75 sites with Simon Property Group, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations.

This deal will deliver over 900 ultra-fast charging bays that support nearly every make and model of EVs on the market across all locations, with the first locations opening to the public in early 2026.

“We’re pleased to complete this deal with Simon and expand our ultra-fast charging network footprint in the U.S.,” says Richard Bartlett, CEO of bp pulse. “The Simon portfolio aligns with bp pulse’s strategy to deploy ultra-fast charging across the West Coast, East Coast, Sun Belt and Great Lakes, and we are thrilled to team up with Simon so that EV drivers have a range of retail offerings at their impressive destinations.”

“Simon is committed to offering best-in-class brands, amenities, experiences and sustainable practices to our shoppers and the communities that we serve,” adds Chip Harding, executive vice president, Simon Brand Ventures. “We look forward to expanding our EV charging options across the Simon portfolio with bp pulse.”

This deal is part of the company’s focus on delivering charging infrastructure in the locations customers want and need, through collaboration and new-to-industry builds. Simon destinations are just the latest sites identified for the bp pulse EV charging network in the U.S., following earlier announcements including the buildout of the Gigahub network near airports and major metropolitan areas, and by installing EV charging across bp’s branded convenience store and TravelCenters of America network.

Supporting bp pulse are key partners that also have long-term commitments to enabling electrification solutions for consumers. These relationships include real estate partners that bring charging to where EV drivers need it, and utilities that ensure site power and permit approvals match the pace and scale of consumer demand.

The charging stations will be found via the Simon electric vehicle charging webpage, all major map platforms and the bp pulse app. Omega, bp pulse’s proprietary energy management solution, will optimize energy usage on-site.