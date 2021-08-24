Siemens Increases U.S-based Electric Vehicle Charging Manufacturing

Siemens is expanding its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in America. The company will bolster its existing manufacturing footprint of EV infrastructure with the VersiCharge Level 2 AC series product line of commercial and residential EV chargers.

With this addition, Siemens is preparing to manufacture over 1 million electric vehicle chargers for the U.S. over the next four years. The new facility will be the company’s third U.S. eMobility hub. Siemens plans to identify a location this year and bring a facility online to begin manufacturing AC chargers in the U.S. in early 2022.

“We’re incredibly encouraged by the continued commitment from the Administration and the Senate’s bipartisan approval of a historic $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes a $7.5 billion investment to construct electric vehicle stations, and Siemens is answering the call to accelerate EV charging production in the U.S.,” says John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility solutions and Future Grid Business in North America. “This latest manufacturing investment proves Siemens will continue to support crucial improvements in America’s infrastructure, manufacturing and electrified transportation that will make our economy more resilient, competitive, and sustainable.”

The plant will serve as a counterpart to Siemens’ existing operations in Wendell, N.C., where the company manufactures charging solutions for buses, trucks and heavy-duty electric vehicles. In 2019, Siemens expanded its Wendell facility to manufacture DC fleet EV chargers. The Wendell location also works with local educational institutions including North Carolina State University and Wake Tech Community College for training and workforce development.

Siemens’ sites across Texas, California and South Carolina develop make-ready electrical infrastructure equipment and technology that couple with the charging solutions. At its research and development headquarters in Georgia, the Siemens eMobility solutions team explore electric vehicle technologies. Siemens’ eMobility Partner Ecosystem now includes more than 25 Electric Vehicle Service Providers, installers and project developers, EV original equipment manufacturers, and more to fully support the future of transportation electrification.