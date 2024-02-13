Sibros, Xos Partner to Enhance Electric Vehicle Fleet Efficiencies

Connected vehicle technology company Sibros is collaborating with Xos Inc., a manufacturer of Class 5–8 battery electric vehicles, to bring advanced connected fleet capabilities and services to customers of the Xos EV lineup.

Since Sibros connected solutions were deployed on Xos vehicles, the company has been successfully performing over-the-air (OTA) updates, data collection and remote commands to manage its fleet effectively, diagnose and address problems in the field, and further accelerate the adoption of clean and efficient transportation solutions across North America.

Xos battery-electric step vans are already in production for fleets including Loomis, Penske and UniFirst, and they will be empowered by the Sibros Deep Connected Platform. Sibros’ suite of secure in-vehicle and cloud applications are designed to manage software and data throughout the full vehicle lifecycle and have been deployed on the Xos software-defined vehicle architecture for its step van.

By harnessing live microcontroller and sensor data, enabling OTA updates of mixed-criticality and facilitating remote diagnostic and end-user commands, the Sibros-Xos partnership is set to redefine fleet management efficiencies and driver and fleet operator experiences.

Key enhancements propelled by this alliance include:

Rapid deployment of OTA software updates and upgrades, ensuring fleet readiness in an evolving regulatory environment

Enhanced diagnostics for real-time fleet monitoring, predictive maintenance and streamlined warranty validation processes

Remote diagnostics and troubleshooting to minimize downtime and optimize operational efficiencies

Vehicle health monitoring and analytics to drive proactive maintenance and potentially reduce total cost of ownership

“Teaming up with Xos aligns seamlessly with our mission to advance connected vehicle technology across diverse mobility spectrums,” says Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros. “Our Deep Connected Platform is poised to unlock new dimensions of efficiency and innovation within Xos’ commendable electric fleet. Together, we are not only fostering a sustainable transportation 2.0 ecosystem with Xos, but also delivering unparalleled value to their fleet customers.”

“Partnering with Sibros was a strategic choice, hinged on their robust platforms designed for comprehensive data logging and seamless updates,” says Saleh Heydari, vice president of Software Engineering at Xos. “Their unwavering commitment to cybersecurity resonates with our standards at Xos. Sibros delivered on the SaaS solution we needed, with remarkable flexibility in integration to our Xos vehicles.”

Sibros products actively deployed and now in production on Xos trucks include Deep Updater for over-the-air software updates, Deep Logger for edge data collection and Deep Commander for remote diagnostic commands.