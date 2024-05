FedEx Places Purchase Order for 150 Blue Arc EV Trucks from Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Inc., provider of specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit services, has received an initial purchase order from FedEx for 150 Blue Arc EV trucks to be integrated into the FedEx pick-up and delivery fleet in the U.S. This order reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to reduce carbon emissions and reduce air pollution through the adoption of commercial-grade electric vehicles.

FedEx tested the vehicle in real-life conditions, using it on last-mile delivery routes in Memphis, Tennessee. During the pilot, the Blue Arc truck operated extended eight- to 10-hour routes under challenging conditions, including temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees F, marking a milestone in the vehicle’s readiness for widespread commercial use.

“As we work toward the phased electrification of our entire global pick-up and delivery fleet by 2040, FedEx is eager to incorporate new and efficient electric vehicle models that meet the demands of our diverse network,” says Pat Donlon, vice president of Global Vehicles, FedEx Express. “We look forward to bringing the Blue Arc into our growing portfolio of electric vehicles in service around the world.”

“Our collaboration with FedEx has been instrumental in refining our strategy for meeting commercial-grade EV fleet needs,” adds John Dunn, president and CEO of the Shyft Group. “Customer satisfaction is core to our operations, and we look forward to seeing these vehicles on the road for FedEx, reflecting our mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

The Blue Arc truck, designed for seamless fleet integration, proved reliable on long routes, efficient in energy use and able to regenerate 20 to 30 kW of power through its regenerative braking system. Such features underscore the vehicle’s readiness for real-world commercial applications, with drivers highlighting its ease of maneuverability and overall comfort compared with conventional gas-fueled vehicles.