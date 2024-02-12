Seattle Transit Company Orders 33 Electric Buses from Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Ltd., a subsidiary of independent bus and coach manufacturer NFI Group Inc., says that Sound Transit, which provides regional transit in the Seattle metropolitan area, has placed a firm order for 33 zero-emission Enviro500EV buses.

These double-deck buses for Sound Transit are scheduled for delivery in 2026 by Alexander Dennis Inc., the U.S. affiliate of Alexander Dennis Ltd., and will be built in the U.S. by Alexander Dennis’ partner Big Rig Manufacturing.

The order will introduce Alexander Dennis’ next-generation electric bus technology to North America, following its successful launch in the United Kingdom and Asia-Pacific Region.

The electric buses will serve the new Stride bus rapid transit (BRT), which Sound Transit is developing along Interstate 405 to link communities north, east and south of Lake Washington to one another and to light-rail connections.

An early adopter of double-deck buses, Sound Transit uses a fleet of 50 Enviro500 on express routes operating out of Everett, Washington.

The Stride Enviro500EV will be the first Alexander Dennis bus in North America using the manufacturer’s next-generation zero-emission technology platform. The bus combines the efficient Voith Electrical Drive System with increased energy storage capacity and the use of inductive opportunity charging, via Pennsylvania-based InductEV, to enhance range and operational performance.

“We are excited to once again be working with our long-standing customer Sound Transit in the Puget Sound region, which has selected our Enviro500EV with next-generation technology for their new Stride bus rapid transit service,” says Stephen Walsh, vice president for Alexander Dennis in North America.

“This award highlights the resurging demand for Alexander Dennis’ double-deck buses in North America following the relaunch of Buy America-compliant production with Big Rig Manufacturing,” adds Walsh. “The order was placed after we completed extensive route mapping exercises in conjunction with Sound Transit, using automotive-grade modeling to fully understand the operational requirements. This ensures that the Enviro500EV will take Stride in their stride and give riders a smooth journey experience.”