Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for eMobility Solution Offers EV Charging in Buildings

Schneider Electric has launched a new electric vehicle (EV) charging solution for efficient, resilient and sustainable electric mobility and net-zero buildings. With this launch, Schneider Electric continues its pursuit to make buildings smarter and sustainable overall by adding EV charging infrastructure in the facilities.

“As EVs take hold of the car market, buildings will take on a larger share of the burden,” says Mike Doucleff, head of eMobility business. “When EVs become the dominant mode of transportation, people won’t be stopping to charge; they’ll charge where they stop. We will charge at home and also at destinations like offices, shops, restaurants, parking garages, schools, hospitals, movie theaters, etc.”

EcoStruxure for eMobility provides more than just EV chargers; it is an end-to-end connected solution that is easy to install, maintains building power reliability and provides a convenient experience for EV drivers. It includes three main elements. EVlink Pro AC is a charger that is fast to install, and easy to operate and maintain. EcoStruxure EV Charging Expert is an on-site load management system that distributes real-time available power in the building to charge EVs, avoiding peak hours and integrating renewable energy. Via subscription, it also ensures access to advanced analytics services.

EcoStruxure EV Advisor is a cloud-based operations software that will enable partners to supervise remotely and commission, monitor and control the EV charging infrastructure. This will be launched later in the year.