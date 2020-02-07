Schneider Electric Joins The Climate Group EV100 Initiative

Schneider Electric, a company that specializes in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, says it has joined The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative to launch a Green Fleet policy which aims to replace 100% of its car fleet with electric vehicles by 2030.

Schneider’s commitment coincides with the launch of the 2020 Progress and Insights Annual Report, which shows demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is on the rise and that organizations are progressing toward sustainability goals where models are available.

According to IPCC’s report, global CO2 emissions need to be cut by 45% by 2030 to limit climate change to 1.5°C globally. Electric mobility is key to achieving this future, coupled with decarbonization, decentralization and digitization of energy.

By 2030, Schneider Electric will convert 14,000 company cars in over 50 countries to EVs. The company will also install EV charging infrastructure in its major offices and factories by 2030, with flagship sites showcasing innovative EcoStruxure e-mobility architecture with microgrid technologies, asset management and energy management systems.

“At Schneider Electric, we committed to net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2030, in line with a 1.5°C science-based climate trajectory. Joining the EV100 initiative is a key step to reach this goal. Such a transformation allows us to embark thousands of our employees, customers, start-ups, together into a variety of innovations,” says Leonid Mukhamedov, executive vice-president of global strategy at Schneider Electric.

“We believe electricity is the future of mobility, and we want to demonstrate that a rapid scale-up of EVs can be reached in 10 years. Schneider EcoStruxure’s unique end-to-end approach to e-mobility infrastructure delivers comprehensive, seamless, scalable and cyber-secure EV charging marketplace solutions for fleets and public places,” he adds.

To accelerate the worldwide adoption of EVs as a sustainable mobility form, Schneider Electric has launched EcoStruxure for eMobility, the world’s only end-to-end EV charging infrastructure. EcoStruxure for eMobility is unique in that it covers the entire EV charging value chain, from audit and consulting, to grid and microgrid management, and smart charging stations.

EV100 is a global initiative led by The Climate Group that brings together forward-looking companies committed to accelerating the transition to EVs. Electric transport offers a major solution to climate change, as well as curbing air and noise pollution. Businesses can lead through their investment decisions and their influence on staff and customers worldwide. By joining EV100 they increase demand, drive mass roll-out and make electric cars affordable for everyone, notes the company.