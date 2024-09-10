Schneider Electric Provides Charge Pro EV Charger

Schneider Electric has introduced the new Schneider Charge Pro Level 2 AC commercial electric vehicle charger. Engineered to deliver energy-efficient and sustainable charging for commercial fleets, workplaces, multifamily residences and destination venues, Schneider Charge Pro offers durability, fast setup, and integrated support for commercial EV charging.

As EV adoption surges, the demand for reliable and efficient commercial charging infrastructure is set to grow exponentially. Regulatory measures, incentives and subsidies, infrastructure investment, and R&D funding are all accelerating the transition to EVs. With projections indicating a 15-fold market expansion by 2040, Schneider Electric is poised to meet the increasing needs of this evolving sector. The Schneider Charge Pro addresses key challenges such as market fragmentation and unreliable installations by providing a dependable, user-friendly solution to support the future of electric transportation.

Schneider Charge Pro is part of a fully integrated, turnkey solution providing installation, hardware, software, and operations and maintenance. Designed to bolster Schneider’s portfolio of EV infrastructure solutions — together with its portfolio companies — Schneider’s Charge Pro brings a complete eMobility solution to the market that simplifies the entire transition to EV charging. It provides seamless integration with EV Connect charging management software for remote management and analytics across station access, pricing, and performance, along with installation and maintenance services from Qmerit.

Key features of this eMobility solution include:

Feature-rich — Built with an aluminum back enclosure for enhanced durability, plug-and-charge capability, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and cellular connection options, and configurable with OCPP1.6. It is plug-and-charge hardware ready with ISO 15118-2 communication and supports smart charging via the OCPP backend. Additionally, a 25-foot cable provides easier access to vehicles.

— Built with an aluminum back enclosure for enhanced durability, plug-and-charge capability, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and cellular connection options, and configurable with OCPP1.6. It is plug-and-charge hardware ready with ISO 15118-2 communication and supports smart charging via the OCPP backend. Additionally, a 25-foot cable provides easier access to vehicles. Faster, easier installation — Designed for quick setup, reducing installation costs, equipment costs and labor costs. Includes a pre-configured EV Connect network management system, easy-mount bracket, 48- or 80-amp derateable options and back/bottom conduit entry for simpler installation.

— Designed for quick setup, reducing installation costs, equipment costs and labor costs. Includes a pre-configured EV Connect network management system, easy-mount bracket, 48- or 80-amp derateable options and back/bottom conduit entry for simpler installation. Integrated and simplified support — Offering remote station monitoring to detect and triage issues before they become service calls, and 24/7 technical support for businesses and EV drivers for faster issue resolution and greater charger uptime.

“As vehicle electrification moves beyond early adopters into the mainstream, millions of public Level 2 chargers will be required to support vehicle owners that don’t have access to dedicated off-street parking at home,” says Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “DC fast charging is important to support longer distance trips and vehicles that require minimal downtime. However, AC charging is far more cost-effective for both site hosts and drivers and puts far less strain on the electrical grid, making it the preferred solution for most EV drivers.”