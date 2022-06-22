Schneider Electric Integrates EV Connect Solutions as a New Subsidiary

Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, has acquired EV Connect Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider. Along with the current management team, CEO and founder Jordan Ramer will continue to lead EV Connect’s operations as a distinct subsidiary.

“At Schneider Electric, we believe that electric and digital are the recipe for a more sustainable and more resilient world,” says Nadege Petit, chief innovation officer at Schneider Electric. “EV Connect has a very similar vision. We look forward to working together to accelerate the EV revolution.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Schneider Electric. They not only support our strategic goals, but fully embrace the value of electricity as a transportation fuel managed by a robust and feature-rich networked EV charging platform,” states Jordan Ramer, CEO and founder at EV Connect. “With Schneider we are positioned to strengthen our presence in the EV market, and we look forward to the journey as we open a new chapter for EV Connect.”