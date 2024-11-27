Schneider Electric Assists Stagecoach to Electrify Its Fleet

Schneider Electric is working with United Kingdom-based Stagecoach as it heads toward zero-emission transport. Stagecoach is embarking on a nationwide program to electrify its bus fleet and deliver greener public transport options. It is partnering with Schneider Electric to provide the critical electrical infrastructure, software and services to support this move.

The domestic transport sector emits the largest amount of greenhouse gases in the U.K. with 29.1% in 2023, according to government figures. Buses have a key role to play in meeting the U.K.’s 2050 net-zero target, and the move to zero-emission transport alternatives is critical.

Schneider Electric is delivering its EcoStruxure for eMobility solution to multiple Stagecoach sites across the U.K. This includes ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging points, electrical distribution infrastructure and EcoCare membership. This will ensure smart, reliable charging of Stagecoach’s electric bus fleet with a modular approach to meet future needs as the transport operator’s electric fleet grows.

As an EcoCare member, Stagecoach will receive enhanced support, allowing it to take a more proactive and optimized approach to maintenance. Thanks to remote monitoring 24/7, data insights to pre-empt alarms and prevent mission-critical issues, and condition-based maintenance, the risk of downtime is reduced and continued reliability of bus services ensured.

Schneider Electric is providing Stagecoach with:

Medium-voltage/low-voltage package substation — providing electricity from the grid in a single-source outdoor assembly tailored to Stagecoach’s specific needs

LV feeder pillars — an outdoor low-voltage switchboard to feed and control electricity supply

EVlink Pro DC — a flexible next-generation of EV ultra-rapid charging stations that maximize energy efficiency and uptime

EcoCare membership — enhanced support through the harnessing of data analytics from connected assets, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance by experts 24/7

“Stagecoach is committed to zero-emission transport, and we are expanding our fleet of state-of-the art electric buses to meet our goals,” says Tony Cockcroft, Asset Management and Infrastructure director at Stagecoach. “As part of this transition, it’s vital we have the infrastructure to ensure smart, reliable charging of our fleet. Schneider Electric is the obvious choice as our partner on this journey. It is a leader in energy transition across the public transport sector, offering smart charging solutions that can adapt as we move toward the total electrification of our nationwide fleet.

“Our services carry millions of passengers every day, and a safe and reliable service is vital,” adds Cockcroft. “Our new approach to support and maintenance means we can take a more proactive, planned approach, working hand-in-hand with Schneider Electric experts. We can quickly identify possible issues before they become major headaches and plan our works with minimal impact on our bus services.”

“Picking up the pace of the electrification of public transport is critical as we head toward our net-zero targets,” says David Hall, Schneider Electric’s vice president, Power Systems, UK&I. “For many, it can be challenging to match operational needs with sustainability goals. We are working with Stagecoach to ensure it has the infrastructure, insights and support it needs to ensure reliable, greener journeys for its passengers.”