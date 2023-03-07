Schindler Elevator to Roll Out 50 Canoo Battery-Electric Vans

Schindler Elevator Corp. will be deploying 50 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) battery-electric vans in the U.S. as a part of its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

“We understand that companies like ours play a crucial role around climate change,” says Ray Bisson, Schindler CEO – United States. “Deploying these vehicles brings us one step closer to a low-carbon future.”

The Canoo vehicles will be upfitted for Schindler technician use. Features include 200+ mile range, 1,543 lbs. of payload and 133 cubic feet of usable cargo space.