Scania’s Battery Electric Trucks Operational On Norwegian Roads

Norwegian wholesaler ASKO says it is deploying two battery-electric Scania distribution trucks in its operations in Oslo, Norway.

The pilot marks another milestone in the cooperation regarding electrified solutions for transport between the two companies.

With the battery technology that is currently available, battery-electric trucks need to drive shorter distances and need to be able to recharge their batteries efficiently. In city distribution, this can be done while loading or unloading goods. The two trucks that will go into ASKO’s operations have a battery capacity of 165 kWh, giving them a range of 120 km, and are charged by 130 kW cable charging.

“In the long run, electrification will be key to achieving a sustainable transport system for heavy vehicles. It is important to work with customer-near development to understand the impact on the customers’ full operations, not only making sure that a technical solution works and the electricity that charges the batteries is sourced from renewable energy,” says Karin Rådström, head of sales and marketing at Scania.

The project received financial backing from Enova, which is a state enterprise owned by the Ministry of Climate and Environment in Norway, says the company.

Scania’s approach to electrification involves researching and developing a broad variety of solutions. These solutions include different kinds of bio-fueled hybrid-electric technologies, as well as fully electric trucks and buses. Scania also works with electric vehicles that can be charged in different ways, ranging from plug-in charging, pantograph-charging standing still or on the move through electrified roads, or charging through hydrogen-powered fuel cells.