Scania Touring Vehicle Operates on Either Natural Gas, Biogas – or Both

Scania has added an LBG/LNG (liquefied biogas/liquefied natural gas) variant of the Scania Touring vehicle. Able to run on both natural gas and biogas, or a mix of the two, it allows a smooth transition to biogas, creating a circular and economically viable solution for sustainable long-distance transport.

“The new LBG/LNG variant of the Scania Touring is an excellent option for express bus- and long-distance operators that want to become more sustainable without a massive investment or negative impact on operations,” says Carl-Johan Lööf, head of Product Management, People Transport Solutions, Scania.

The new variant comes with a 13-liter gas engine that provides 410 horsepower (302 kW) and 2,000 Nm (newton-meters), and with an efficiency that allows users to lower their fuel costs. With the standard tank option, it also delivers a driving range of beyond 1,000 km.

“This product gives you power, torque and range equivalent to that of a diesel-powered bus or coach, while actually reducing noise levels and offering lower operating costs,” adds Lööf. “If you add the sustainability benefits of using biogas, it is a truly outstanding solution.”

Biogas has long been used in compressed form to power city and suburban buses. In the past few years, technology has enabled the gas to be cooled down and transformed to energy-dense liquid — LBG/LNG — turning it into a more viable solution for heavy commercial vehicles operating long-distance routes.

“Biogas can play a key role in decarbonizing heavy duty transport, particularly in long-distance applications,” says Jonas Strömberg, Sustainable Transport business manager, Scania. “The infrastructure for fuel production and tank stations continues to expand, with huge investment taking place, not least in Europe.”

The new gas powertrain option for the Scania Touring adds to the firm’s current gas portfolio for the long-distance segment, which includes buses and coaches built with external body-builder partners. These include the Scania Beulas DD LBG/LNG as well as the Scania Irizar i6S Efficient LBG/LNG that was presented at Busworld in 2023.