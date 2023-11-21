Scania Receives Order for 231 Hybrid Buses

Scania has received a large new order for hybrid buses from Canary Islands-based public transportation company Transportes Interurbanos de Tenerife S.A.U. (TITSA).

TITSA, which operates the only public bus service on the island of Tenerife, was already a major Scania customer, with more than 60% of its 600-strong fleet coming from the Swedish brand. But this latest deal is for 231 new buses including 173 hybrid units, meaning that the bus company will have 291 Scania combination combustion-electric vehicles, giving it one of the largest hybrid vehicle fleets of any Spanish or Portuguese public transport provider.

The new buses are backed by a four-year guarantee, while the hybrid vehicle batteries are guaranteed for seven years. The vehicles will be delivered over the next two years: 135 units in 2024 and the remaining 96 in 2025.

Castrosua will be responsible for the bodywork of all these chassis.

TITSA carries more than 60 million passengers a year and covers more than 35 million km across 180 island bus lines.