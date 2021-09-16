Scania Launches New 13-Liter Natural Gas Engine

Scania, a global OEM focused on heavy-duty transportation applications, has developed an all-new 13-liter natural gas engine that can run on either compressed natural gas (including biogas) or liquefied natural gas, along with new on-board CNG and LNG tank options.

The new engine is currently available as an option on the recently introduced high-floor Scania K-chassis for coach buses. The chassis offers the driveability and reliability associated with Scania, along with an increase in load capacity in the front axle by 500 kg, which enables improved weight distribution and higher passenger and luggage capacity.

The chassis also come with newly developed suspension for improved comfort, a new first-class driver area, and added safety features and advanced driver assistance systems. In addition, the chassis/engine combination offers significant fuel consumption reductions without compromising performance and are compatible with new data-driven services that help increase both uptime and safety, the company says.

“Our 13-litre gas engine and new tank options facilitate travel operators to switch to biogas without issues with range and while still providing the power needed for any operation. Another upside is that it doesn’t take a huge investment,” says Jonas Strömberg, sustainability director, Scania Buses & Coaches.

Currently, biogas is used in compressed form mainly by city and suburban buses, cars and light transport vehicles, but it has been less competitive for heavy, long-distance vehicles. New LNG technology has helped solve that challenge.

“Biogas will be one of the key tools for decarbonization of heavy duty transport – especially for intercity and long-distance operations. Half of Europe’s heavy duty gas fleet could be powered by biogas in 2025,” says Strömberg.

By switching to locally produced liquid biogas as fuel, operators can reduce both their own and their customers’ climate impact by up to 90 percent. Air quality in general is positively affected by reduced emissions, and the quieter vehicles benefit drivers, passengers and crew.