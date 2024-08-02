Saskatoon Adds Province’s First Battery Electric Buses to Transit Fleet

Saskatoon Transit has added two new Nova LFSe+ battery electric buses to its public transit fleet, the first ones in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. This marks a significant milestone in the city of Saskatoon’s commitment to sustainable public transportation and environmental leadership.

The transit agency piloted a battery electric bus over a 12-month period beginning in July 2020. This pilot project aimed to evaluate the performance and feasibility of battery electric buses in Saskatoon’s climate, providing key data to inform future investments in battery electric buses.

Building on the pilot project’s success, Saskatoon City Council approved an initial investment in battery electric buses in December 2021 as part of the broader $115.4 million revised 2023-2031 fleet renewal strategy.

“This is an exciting step toward building a transit fleet that meets current and future ridership demands and our long-term sustainability goals,” says Michael Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit.

Transitioning to battery electric buses is progress toward meeting the city’s targets outlined in the Low Emissions Community Plan and Climate Action Plan, which include target emission reductions of 55,000 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) by 2050 and an increase in transit trips of 5% by 2030 and 10% by 2050.

“Access to safe and efficient public transportation is an effective way to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and these battery electric buses are an example of how we can reach environmental targets and provide a cleaner option for Saskatoon,” adds Moellenbeck.

