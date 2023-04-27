San Diego MTS Using bp pulse Omega for Charge Management

The San Diego Metro Transit System (MTS) has selected bp pulse to manage its electric bus fleet through bp pulse’s charge management software, Omega.

The program will begin at the MTS South Bay facility, south of downtown San Diego, where bp pulse will deploy Omega charge management on 36 chargers. The agency has plans to scale operations to three additional locations over the next five years, bringing the expected charger count to 150 across all four locations.

Omega will manage DC fast chargers from multiple charger manufacturers at the different locations.

“Transitioning to a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040 is one of the top priorities for MTS,” says Sharon Cooney, MTS CEO. “It is a complex process to get this done, with many moving parts. Selecting a vendor for the charge management software was a big step in this process. We are excited to work with bp pulse to provide critical technology to charge our vehicles.”

The Omega charge management system will integrate with MTS bus telematics and control system, responding in real time to changing routes with the capability to prioritize charging-based needs. Through the Omega dashboard, MTS will be able to monitor state of charge for the electric buses to monitor for efficiency, range, battery life, and more. Omega will also assist with utility tariff management and utility costs, ensuring MTS is in compliance with utilities, while also providing cost savings and allowing for budgeting.