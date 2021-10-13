San Diego Metro Transit System Places Additional Order for New Flyer Electric Buses

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has awarded NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary a contract for 12 battery-electric, 60-foot articulated Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses (24 equivalent units, or EUs). This award was added to backlog as part of NFI’s second quarter 2021 financial results.

The electric bus order follows the 2020 order of 26 Xcelsior CNG 60-foot transit buses, and is supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds. MTS operates 95 bus routes and three light rail lines across 10 cities and unincorporated areas of San Diego County. MTS launched the region’s first zero emissions bus pilot program in 2019, and last year set a plan in motion to convert its entire bus fleet to zero emission by 2040.

“In the past 30 years, NFI has delivered over 600 buses to MTS,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO at NFI. “It was one of the first transit agencies in the U.S. to move to a compressed natural gas bus fleet, and is a pioneer in sustainable mobility. We are pleased to continue supporting MTS as it drives towards California’s Innovative Clean Transit goal of a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2040.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric buses provide up to 525 kWh of power and 250 miles of range on a single charge.

“Our zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG is equipped with advanced modular battery packaging, long-range batteries, and an innovative lightweight traction drive system,” states Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “With these high-performing technologies onboard, the new buses can meet rigorous operational demands of the MTS fleet, while delivering smooth, quiet and emission-free transportation to San Diego County.”