San Bernardino Transit Agency Acquiring Electric Buses

Omnitrans of San Bernardino Valley has ordered 18 battery-electric, three-door bus rapid transit Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot transit buses and four fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE FC 40-foot transit buses from New Flyer of America Inc.

Omnitrans provides public transportation services to 15 cities and unincorporated San Bernardino County, Calif., supporting over 11 million annual passenger rides on local and express bus routes, bus rapid transit service, OmniAccess paratransit service and OmniRide Microtransit service.

Designed with three doors, New Flyer’s battery-electric buses will enable efficient boarding on transit operators’ BRT lines with dual-side boarding options and support center-of-the-road BRT platforms by reducing crossing distances for wide roadways. New Flyer’s three-door buses will the transit agency to improve traffic through more efficient and flexible BRT lines with increased curb space for accommodating other city infrastructure, such as protected bike pathways, parklets or surface parking.

The new three-door buses will operate on the 19-mile West Valley Connector BRT line, connecting key locations across western San Bernardino County.

“Sustainability and innovation are key elements of Omnitrans’ mission and have become hallmarks of this partnership with New Flyer,” says Erin Rogers, CEO and general manager of Omnitrans. “These Xcelsior buses will be a key element in bringing new connectivity to the community with our sbX BRT line.”