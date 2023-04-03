Ryder to Add BrightDrop’s Electric Vehicles to Lease and Rental Fleet

Ryder System Inc., a provider of supply chain, transportation and fleet management solutions, says it will introduce 4,000 BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans to its lease and rental fleet through 2025, with the first 200 to be ordered this year.

This underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to meet rising demand across the transportation and logistics industries for commercial electric vehicles. The expanded offering will enable Ryder customers to test and broaden their EV footprint, enhance the driver experience, and accelerate their sustainability initiatives.

The Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans have a range of up to 250 miles on a full charge, and can support 2,000 to 3,400 lbs. With Zevo 600’s cargo capacity of over 600 cubic feet and Zevo 400’s cargo capacity of over 400 cubic feet, BrightDrop’s electric vans offer the benefits of an electric powertrain with ample cargo space.

Ryder plans to deploy model year 2023 Zevo 600 electric vans in its rental fleet in California, Dallas-Fort Worth and New York City later this year. The new 2024 Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 models for lease and rental customers are expected to be available as early as summer 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024.

“Electrifying lease and rental vehicles can have a significant impact on transportation-related emissions, and our goal is to make that switch as easy and enticing as possible for our customers,” says Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer for BrightDrop.

