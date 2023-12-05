Ryder Signs First Customers to Multi-Year Electric Vehicle Contracts

Ryder System Inc., a supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions provider, has secured its first two Ryder ChoiceLease customers under the RyderElectric+ turnkey fleet solution.

Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, a marine and recreation vehicle parts distributor, and Servientrega International Inc., a Bogota, Colombia-based parcel logistics company with operations in Miami, Fla., will be using RyderElectric+ to help them navigate the electric vehicle (EV) landscape. As part of the RyderElectric+ solution, Ryder will support the customers’ charging and infrastructure to enable the operation of the multiple light-duty electric cargo vans that are included in the agreements.

The engagement with both customers started with RyderElectric+ electrification advisory services. The RyderElectric+ team relied on data analysis, site assessments, range and payload needs, among other factors, to select the best vehicle and charging fits for the customers’ operations. These multi-year ChoiceLease agreements for multiple light-duty electric cargo vans will help each company begin to adopt EVs into their fleets and support their ongoing logistics needs.

“In working closely with our customers and EV technology providers, Ryder continues to innovate fleet management with efficient, low-carbon strategies that support the operational goals of our customers,” says Tom Havens, president of Fleet Management Solutions for Ryder. “The introduction of EVs to Ryder’s lease and rental fleet, and the simplicity of RyderElectric+, allows us to identify and provide EV solutions that fit the operational needs for companies such as Land ‘N’ Sea and Servientrega.”

As a long-standing Ryder customer, Land ‘N’ Sea is the first to lease both the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Ford E-Transit through the recently announced RyderElectric+ EV solution. Land ‘N’ Sea will be deploying the full-service lease units in South Florida. To support its EV expansion, Land ‘N’ Sea also plans to install charging stations with the support of Ryder and charging partners.

“These electric vehicle additions to our fleet fit our needs well for several of our routes in terms of mileage, while the payload has plenty of capacity,” says Mike Conners, president of Land ‘N’ Sea. “RyderElectric+ gives us the comprehensive package we need to make EV adoption simple. Being able to work with our regular Ryder team and shop network makes this an easy transition.”

Through RyderElectric+, Servientrega aims to advance its commitment to reducing emissions across its truck fleet. The logistics company will be using BrightDrop Zevo 600 vehicles in South Florida to carry parcels that will be shipped to destinations in South America.

“Servientrega has had a commitment to lessen its impact on the environment for more than 30 years,” says Washington Rojas, executive manager of Servientrega. “Further reducing the emissions of our truck fleet has been made possible this year through Ryder’s offering of the BrightDrop electric vans. Now we can cover all our routes from Homestead to Palm Beach, picking up more than 200 packages on a daily charge and with state-of-the-art technology supporting our drivers.”