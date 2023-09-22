Ryder Puts BrightDrop Electric Vans Into Fleet Mix

Ryder System Inc. has deployed its first BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans at four strategic Ryder facilities in California, Texas and New York.

The introduction of the vans within Ryder’s rental fleet marks an important step in the company’s ongoing efforts to meet the rising demand and adoption of commercial electric vehicles in the United States.

Earlier this year, Ryder announced plans to introduce 4,000 BrightDrop electric vans to its fleet through 2025, with the first 200 ordered this year.

To introduce these new EVs into the Ryder fleet, Ryder hosted “Ride & Drive” events for customers showcasing the BrightDrop vans, as well as EV chargers from ChargePoint. Customers experienced the power, safety and efficiency of the vehicles and learned more about the latest in Ryder’s fleet investments and strategic initiatives with EV and charging manufacturers.

The electric vans are now available for rent at Ryder locations in Southern California (Santa Fe Springs); northern California (Hayward); Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (Saginaw); and New York (Long Island City).

“Working with companies such as BrightDrop keeps Ryder at the forefront of identifying and testing advanced and emerging vehicle technology, and we’re excited to incorporate these new EVs into our fleet,” says Tom Havens, president of fleet management solutions for Ryder.

“Through our partnerships with technology providers and equipment manufacturers, Ryder can offer commercial fleet management solutions that drive sustainability and operational goals for our customers.”

The BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric van boasts a range of up to 250 miles and can support a payload of 1,460 to 2,450 lbs. With a cargo capacity of 615 cubic feet, BrightDrop’s electric light commercial van offers the benefits of an electric powertrain with ample cargo space.

Earlier this year, Ryder unveiled RyderElectric+ as its new turnkey EV fleet solution. The new offering navigates the EV landscape for customers and provides electrification advisors, leased vehicles, charging, telematics and maintenance all for one price.