Royal Mail Plans to Add Another 2,100 Electric Vans

Royal Mail, the British postal service and courier company, is adding 2,100 electric vans to its fleet over the next year as part of the company’s plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The company already has the largest electric delivery fleet in the U.K., and the new additions will increase the electric fleet to 7,100 vans.

The new vehicles, which will be the first of Royal Mail’s distinct red vans to include the new King Charles III’s cruciform and livery, will be rolled out beginning in August 2024 across the United Kingdom. Royal Mail plans for more than half to be on the streets in time for the Christmas shopping period, helping to provide greener deliveries during the busiest time of the year.

Most of the vans will be charged on-site at Royal Mail’s delivery offices via a purchased 100% renewable electricity supply, meaning they will be zero-emission. When all 2,100 new electric vans are in use, they are expected to reduce Royal Mail’s total emissions by around 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

“We are proud to take another big step toward our target to be net-zero by 2040,” says Jenny Hall, director of Corporate Affairs at Royal Mail. “Electric vehicles provide a wide range of benefits, reducing noise and air pollution in local communities as well as reducing our impact on the environment. We want as many customers as possible to benefit from zero-emission deliveries to their doorstep.”

Electric vans are an important part of Royal Mail’s fleet strategy. The firm has also introduced hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to fuel many of its heavy-goods vehicles. HVO is a renewable alternative to diesel that produces up to 90% fewer direct carbon emissions than diesel. The fuel was introduced in June 2023 and has already saved more than 30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Royal Mail’s Steps to Zero environmental strategy set a goal of achieving net-zero by 2040. The company has already reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 18% in two years, with a target to achieve a 50% reduction by 2030.

