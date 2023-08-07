Rove to Integrate Pioneer Power E-Bloc into EV Charging Centers

Rove, a full-service EV charging center operator in Southern California, has selected Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. to provide its E-Bloc technology and related control and protection equipment to support Rove’s operations.

Rove’s first EV charging center will include 40 DC ultra-fast chargers, rated at 350 kW and making a full charge possible in as little as 15 minutes. Rove plans to utilize renewable energy, integrating onsite solar panels and battery storage, supported by E-Bloc, to supplement the use of electricity from the grid during peak times and support more sustainable energy use.

“Rove is a true innovator, creating a state-of-the-art, re-imagined EV charging experience that utilizes renewable energy and creates a compelling consumer experience,” comments Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer Power’s chairman and CEO. “We believe that Rove’s customer-centric centers will make EV charging not just safe, quick, and reliable, but also convenient. We are proud to support this important initiative and believe that our highly flexible E-Bloc solution will help Rove to harness solar and other renewable energy sources and optimize environmental benefits.”

Pioneer Power focuses on the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions.