Rove to Build 20 EV Charging Centers in Southern California by 2026

Rove, a developer of full-service electric vehicle charging centers, has confirmed plans to build six locations in Southern California starting this year.

Focused on fast, reliable charging, each Rove will host 40 direct-current fast chargers, making a full charge possible in as little as 15 minutes.

“Fast. Safe. Reliable. These are all things EV charging should be but isn’t. We plan to change that,” says Rove CEO Nathan McDonnell. “Our goal is to raise the bar by providing fast charging, clean amenities and onsite support. At Rove, we’re putting the customer first.”

Rove plans to open 20 locations by 2026, starting with centers in Corona, Santa Ana and Costa Mesa.