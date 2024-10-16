Rove Opens First Full-Service EV Charging Center in Santa Ana

Rove, a developer of full-service electric vehicle charging centers, has opened its first center in Santa Ana, Calif., located at 1008 East 17th Street.

Situated on more than one acre, this center hosts 40 DC fast chargers, including 28 Tesla V4 Superchargers and 12 of ABB’s premium chargers with a combination of CCS and CHAdeMO plugs capable of reaching up to 350 kW.

“Our team set out to create more than just a charging station,” says Bill Reid, chairman and CEO of Rove. “We designed a community destination, a place where our customers would feel at ease and supported. Whether you’re a local commuter or an EV-dependent business, we’re committed to providing a reliable, customer-centered and accessible experience.”

“Rove is enhancing drivers’ charging experience with premium amenities, addressing a key obstacle to broader EV adoption,” adds Brandt Hastings, ABB E-mobility president, North America. “To fulfill this promise, seamless charging is essential. At ABB E-mobility, we are proud to support Rove with charging solutions that drivers in Southern California can count on for reliable fast charging every time.”

The 3,000-square-foot market ReCharge by Gelson’s will offer food, beverages and other conveniences. At the same time, the 24/7 lounge provides free Wi-Fi, a space to work or relax, and clean bathrooms. The well-lit charging area will have a daytime charging support staff and a nighttime security guard.

Along with its first location opening, Rove is simultaneously launching its intuitive mobile app, which is not required to charge but includes these features:

Real-time charger availability

Charging session tracking for vehicle progress while drivers enjoy the amenities

Mobile orders for the ReCharge by Gelson’s market

Purchase and manage vouchers for the Rove car wash

Rove plans to develop 10 more centers across Southern California by 2026.