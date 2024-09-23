Roush Will Assemble REE Automotive P7 Electric Vehicles in Detroit Area

REE Automotive Ltd., a provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, has selected vehicle contract manufacturer Roush Industries to assemble REE’s P7 vehicles at Roush’s Detroit-area factory. REE will continue to manufacture its proprietary REEcorner technology in its United Kingdom Coventry Integration Center.

With a focus on speed to market and build quality, Roush’s assembly team unites design, engineering, machining, fabrication, testing, manufacturing and supply chain expertise to deliver a scalable process for REE. Roush will be supported onsite by a joint REE and Motherson team that will be responsible for overall quality assurance, logistics and testing.

As U.S. contract manufacture for the P7 lineup, Roush will be responsible for the assembly of full vehicles according to REE’s requirements. REE’s software-defined electric trucks will be assembled at Roush’s Detroit-based site specifically chosen for REE’s requirements and designed to have a yearly capacity of up to 5,000 trucks. Motherson, an automotive part supplier that has a strategic agreement with REE, will manage global supply chain and logistics targeting cost reduction, improved unit economics and higher margins.

REE’s P7 electric commercial trucks line-up is built on top of four REEcorners featuring REE’s x-by-wire technology. REEcorners pack critical vehicle components into the area between the chassis and wheel, enabling a fully flat electric chassis end-to-end with up to 35% more interior volume for passengers, cargo and batteries.

Electric vehicles built on the P7 chassis have a low step-in height, are autonomous-ready, and can be powered by either batteries or fuel cells. The P7 is backed by a network of 78 service and sales locations through 24 authorized dealers across North America with potential access to over 200 fleets in the U.S. and Canada.

“We chose to work with Roush because of their proven capabilities and expertise in the commercial EV market, their capacity to scale production and their understanding of our unique business model, which is to build our vehicles to order, not for inventory,” says Josh Tech, chief operating officer of REE. “We want to get our trucks in the hands of our customers as soon as possible, while not sacrificing quality, making sure our customers can count on us as they build their electric commercial fleets.”