ROUSH CleanTech Expands Battery Electric Vehicle Team

ROUSH CleanTech is growing its team to assist with the transition of fleets to its electric vehicles (EV).

“The current draft of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act earmarks funding to EV programs, like bolstering the domestic EV manufacturing base and talent pool, and providing incentives to drive sales of electric trucks and buses,” says Natalia Swalnick, the company’s newly appointed director of government affairs. “This funding will lead to new clean mobility technologies that we’re well prepared to build and support with our growing EV team.”

Based in San Diego, Calif., and bringing over a decade of EV experience to ROUSH CleanTech, Swalnick will lead public policy issues related to EV transportation and energy.

With over 20 years of transportation experience, Adam Wilkum has been promoted from business development manager to director of eMobility. He will spearhead efforts to promote EV technology in the transportation industry while advising ROUSH CleanTech customers on the transition to BEVs. Working with the company’s government affairs and customer success teams, Wilkum will connect fleets with funding to purchase EVs, and advise customers on the EV supply equipment required to successfully deploy their vehicles.

“ROUSH CleanTech has a long track record of helping fleets transition to alternative fuels by educating on operational impacts, offering world-class powertrain products, and supporting our vehicles with a broad service network,” says Wilkum.

ROUSH CleanTech’s electric vehicles, which are built in the U.S. and backed by nearly 50 years of powertrain engineering and vehicle integration capability from parent company Roush Enterprises, create local jobs and keep the air in the communities they operate cleaner. In the past year, ROUSH CleanTech has supplied demo EVs to the City of Los Angeles and Penske Truck Leasing that currently operate in Southern California.