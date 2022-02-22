ROUSH CleanTech Debuts Battery Electric Ford F-650 AT StreetsLA’s Center for Green Innovation

ROUSH CleanTech and its new Ford F-650 battery electric truck were on hand for the launch of the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services’ Center for Green Innovation. It was one of several zero-emissions vehicles StreetsLA introduced, including trucks and street sweepers, along with its planned green initiatives.

ROUSH CleanTech’s Ford F-650 battery electric truck emits no exhaust and zero emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds and hydrocarbons. It reduces operating costs for customers while meeting all U.S. Department of Transportation regulations. It complies with all applicable vehicle Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Specifications (FMVSS) requirements and adheres to the California Zero Emissions Powertrain certification program. Additionally, it has a maximum speed of 65 mph and a 100-mile range.

“ROUSH CleanTech offers congratulations to StreetsLA on the unveiling of its Center for Green Innovation that develops and tests zero- and near-zero emissions equipment for street services,” says Natalia Swalnick, ROUSH CleanTech’s director of government affairs, who attended the event. “ROUSH CleanTech’s battery electric medium-duty Ford F-650 truck has been in service with the City of Los Angeles for nearly a year.”