ROUSH CleanTech Begins Production of New Propane Autogas Fuel System

ROUSH CleanTech, a company that specializes in advanced clean mobility solutions, has begun production of its Gen 5 propane autogas fuel system.

The company’s innovative propane autogas technology integrates Ford’s new 7.3 L V8 engine in Class 3-7 chassis.

“ROUSH CleanTech continues a 10-year journey of investing in new technology development with our Gen 5 propane fuel system,” says Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech. “Our engineers have been working extensively to ensure that our propane fuel system marries seamlessly with the new Ford engine to give our fleet customers the best product on the market.”

Ford’s new 7.3 L engine is compact, durable and easy to maintain. It is narrower than the previous 6.8 L, allowing it to fit into multiple vehicle chassis and be serviced with similar automotive parts across each chassis. Innovations for the Gen 5 propane fuel system include stronger and lighter forged fuel rails and a support bracket that keeps the engine fuel distribution well organized.

The engine is designed to meet current and future emissions requirements. ROUSH CleanTech’s Gen 5 is certified to California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) optional low nitrogen oxide emissions standard of 0.05 grams per brake horsepower-hour (g/bhp-hr). The Gen 5 system reduces greenhouse gas emissions, which helps optimize fuel efficiency and can operate on renewable propane, which further reduces emissions and carbon intensity values.

As a Tier 1 supplier and Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier manufacturer, ROUSH CleanTech’s propane autogas vehicles retain all quality Ford performance characteristics, such as horsepower, torque and towing, while maintaining the OEM factory warranty.

ROUSH CleanTech has designed, engineered, manufactured and installed advanced clean fuel systems since 2010, selling more than 37,000 vehicles across the U.S. and Canada. The company’s Gen 5 propane fuel system is now available.