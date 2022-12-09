Ronald Dixon to Lead Government Procurement Efforts for Mullen

Mullen Automotive Inc. has brought in Ronald Dixon as general manager of government sales, with a focus on U.S. government vehicle procurement programs.

He has 42 years of automotive experience, including over 20 years leading General Motors’ federal government fleet sales team. Leading all aspects of bidding, contract approvals and price negotiations, Dixon was responsible for selling over 500,000 units to the U.S. federal government over the course of his career.

“Bringing on a seasoned government sales expert like Ron aligns perfectly with Mullen’s 100 percent EV product portfolio and the federal government’s desire to significantly increase their fleets with electric vehicles,” says John Schwegman, chief commercial officer of Mullen Automotive.

Dixon’s focus will be centered on establishing Mullen’s EV lineup within the overall federal fleet procurement process. Mullen’s lineup includes Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings.

“This was a strategic move on our part to bring Ron in and open the door to government fleet sales opportunities,” adds David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “His experience is a perfect match for us and our vision for commercial EV sales success.”