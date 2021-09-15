Romeo Power, Dynexus Introduce Advanced Battery Diagnostics for Commercial EVs

Romeo Power Inc., an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, and Dynexus Technology, a battery sensing solutions provider, are integrating Dynexus’ actionable battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power’s battery ecosystem.

The technology developed by Dynexus will initially be utilized for incoming cell quality control and end-of-line verification, as well as module and pack diagnostics and prognostics, enabling multiple opportunities to reduce total cost of ownership for Romeo Power’s customers.

Dynexus’ Inline Rapid Impedance Spectroscopy (iRIS) sensors generate near real-time, rich, frequency-based battery data that provide information about the state of the battery physico-chemistry. Traditional measurement methods treat the battery as a blackbox. The Dynexus sensor “looks” inside the battery and generates a “fingerprint” or signature that uniquely describes a battery’s health, degradation and, therefore safety.

Romeo Power will integrate iRIS into its battery systems. This cutting-edge technology enables measurements that typically take 30 minutes to be reduced to 10 seconds or less.

The iRIS system also has high voltage capability and enables measurements under dynamic battery conditions. In addition to screening and quality control applications, Romeo Power intends to implement iRIS inside its next-generation battery systems and is expected to start road testing in 2022.

“As part of our holistic approach, we’re committed to being first movers in progressing battery safety and performance technology and features,” states AK Srouji, CTO of Romeo Power. “Dynexus generates critical data that can accelerate the qualification process of cells and batteries, including cell screening and matching, further improving quality control, safety and reliability of our battery systems.”

“We are excited to work with an energy technology leader like Romeo Power as we enable advanced diagnostics and prognostics for lithium-ion batteries,” says David Sorum, CEO of Dynexus Technology. “Integrating our in-line and on-board battery sensing solutions will not only reduce diagnostic times, but will also maximize performance, safety and the overall lifetime value for end users.”