Romeo, Indigo Power Up Battery Technology for EVs

Romeo Power Inc., an energy technology company delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, has been awarded the first phase of a multi-phase commercial program with Indigo Technologies, an automotive OEM specializing in lightweight electric vehicles (EV) for rideshare and delivery driving targeting the lowest cost per mile.

Indigo will launch its full size, FLOW show car later this year. The FLOW PLUS full-size show car will launch with different prototype testing versions in 2023.

“Indigo’s selection of Romeo Power showcases the joint efforts of two nimble companies that strongly believe in the advancement of this emerging market. Romeo is pleased to partner with Indigo and further demonstrate its innovative vehicles for the rideshare and delivery market,” states Lauren Webb, Romeo’s chief strategy and commercial officer.

“We are pleased to announce our OEM technology collaboration with Romeo Power,” comments Greg Tarr, Indigo’s chief strategy officer. “We have a great, technical collaboration with Romeo’s leadership team to develop our lightweight commercial vehicles in conjunction with Romeo’s advanced battery technology.

“Romeo’s battery technology is designed for a diverse and wide ranging set of vehicles, including on-road, off-road, marine and stationary applications,” Tarr continues. “Romeo’s superior battery management system (BMS) will be strategically important to customers, advancing Indigo’s efforts to separate itself from other purpose-built vehicles. We look forward to a valuable future of serving our mutual customer base and pioneering in the lightweight, commercial EVs sector.”