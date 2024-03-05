RNG Coalition Salutes New Mexico on Passing Clean Transportation Fuels Standard

The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition) congratulates New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state she governs for signing the Clean Transportation Fuels Standard Bill, HB 41, into law.

“This is a big victory for the people of New Mexico,” says Dana Adams, RNG Coalition’s manager of Legislative Policy. “Clean fuels, like renewable natural gas, will bring good jobs to the state while reducing air pollution.”

The clean transportation fuel standard will help decrease greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), while decreasing co-pollutants that harm human health. As the state fuel carbon intensity (CI) standard lowers over time, GHG from transportation will decrease — 20% by 2030 and 30% by 2045 under the bill.

New Mexico is the fourth state to pass a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) after California, Oregon and Washington. CFS market-based policies have proven to reduce carbon emissions while promoting the production of renewable fuels.

RNG Coalition has been a major supporter of this legislation over the course of the past several years along with other environmental groups, citizens and business organizations.

“Passing the Clean Transportation Fuels Standard was a long, but worthwhile, battle,” adds Adams. “RNG Coalition is pleased to have been a part of the solution in New Mexico, and we look forward to making sure similar legislation is passed across the U.S.”

RNG Coalition is a non-profit association providing leadership, public policy advocacy and education for the sustainable development, deployment and utilization of renewable natural gas. Membership consists of 400-plus companies committed to supporting RNG Coalition’s mission and Sustainable Methane Abatement & Recycling Timeline (SMART). The coalition represents industry, including leading companies, municipalities, ports and airports, colleges, and universities throughout the U.S. and Canada.