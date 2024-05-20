RIZON Expands Class 4-5 Battery Electric Truck Lineup with Two Models

RIZON Truck, engineered and built by Daimler Truck Group, has expanded its Class 4-5 battery electric cabover truck lineup with the introduction of two new models — the e18Mx and the e18Lx. These models offer enhanced payload capacities and innovative features tailored for urban and local deliveries.

The e18Mx and e18Lx offer upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 pounds, compared with 17,995 pounds for current models. The new models are part of RIZON’s ongoing commitment to offer fleet operators more robust and efficient zero-emission vehicle options.

“The introduction of the e18Mx and e18Lx models with increased payload capacity isn’t just about helping customers carry more cargo; it’s about maximizing efficiency,” says Alex Voets, general manager of Velocity EV, the exclusive U.S. distributor for RIZON. “With these new models, businesses can achieve higher efficiency by reducing the number of trips needed for local deliveries, ultimately saving on costs and enhancing their bottom line.”

RIZON’s certified U.S. dealer partners are now accepting orders for the 2025 model year, which will come standard with an enhanced class-leading warranty package that now protects the powertrain and high-voltage electrical equipment for eight years/120,000 miles and the high-voltage batteries for eight years/185,000 miles.

These battery electric cabover trucks are designed for local goods movement, urban deliveries and refrigerated deliveries. They can be customized with different body options such as box trucks and stake beds and feature a tight turning radius ideal for city driving. Advanced safety features like collision avoidance are standard. The trucks offer up to 160 miles on a single charge and support both Level 2 AC and DC fast charging.

All RIZON models are eligible for California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), which offers a base voucher of $60,000 per vehicle.

Velocity EV is building a comprehensive sales and service network across eight states including California, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama.