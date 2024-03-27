RIZON Electric Trucks Begin Rolling Out to Customers in California

The first RIZON Class 4-5 battery electric cabover trucks, engineered by Daimler Truck Group, are now being delivered to customers throughout California. RIZON trucks, exclusively distributed in the U.S. by Velocity EV, are set to enhance urban delivery applications by driving both economic and environmental sustainability. The first fleet deliveries have already commenced and are slated to continue in spring 2024.

RIZON trucks can be customized with several different load body options for local goods movement, urban deliveries and refrigerated deliveries. Equipped with an electric power take-off (ePTO) controllable from the cab, these trucks offer added versatility for specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

The initial deployment of RIZON trucks in California includes a diverse range of customers embracing sustainable transportation solutions:

LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN). As the lead agency for the city’s environmental programs and initiatives, LASAN is deploying seven e18L RIZON trucks with stake bed bodies to facilitate the delivery of home trash bins to Los Angeles residents.

Goodwill Industries of San Diego County. Supporting its Southern California donation centers and thrift stores, Goodwill is integrating an e18L RIZON dry van box truck into its fleet to bolster logistics efficiency.

Diamond Environmental. A Southern California-based equipment rental and onsite services company, Diamond Environmental is deploying four e18L RIZON trucks to deliver and service portable restrooms, enhancing efficiency and reducing emissions in the communities it serves.

Ecorecycling. To transport thousands of pounds of clothing and book donations from the local community to its sorting warehouse, Ecorecycling is deploying three e18L RIZON dry van trucks onto its Northern California routes.

Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing. To provide California businesses with accessible zero-emission commercial vehicle solutions, Velocity has five e18L RIZON box trucks available for immediate rental or lease.

“The shift to electrification is typically a large undertaking for fleets, but our customers are pleased the RIZON trucks can use inexpensive charging hardware and are finding the trucks are easy to operate,” says Alex Voets, general manager of Velocity EV. “It’s great to see fleets deploying their first RIZON trucks.”

RIZON trucks offer a range of benefits tailored to urban delivery applications, including competitive pricing, telematics, flexible financing from Daimler Truck Financial Services, and a warranty of five years/75,000 miles for the powertrain, chassis and cab, and five years/120,000 miles for the batteries.

With a range of up to 160 miles on a single charge, RIZON trucks can be charged by both Level 2 AC charging and DC fast charging. Medium (M) and Long (L) range battery configurations allow fleet operators to choose the best price-to-range option for their typical routes. The vehicles are equipped with Daimler’s advanced active safety system and four-stage regenerative braking, enabling drivers to easily adjust it for energy conservation to extend the brake life and driving range.

RIZON trucks purchased in California qualify for a base voucher of $60,000 per vehicle through the California Air Resource Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), further incentivizing the transition to sustainable transportation solutions. To participate in the HVIP voucher program, fleet operators must work with an HVIP-approved dealer, which submits the voucher request on the fleet’s behalf for the RIZON truck. RIZON is available from California Truck Centers and Velocity Truck Centers, which are both HVIP-approved dealers.

The CARB certification designates all four RIZON models — e16M, e16L, e18M and e18L — as compliant under the Advanced Clean Fleets rule mandating that 50% of overall state, local and municipal vehicle purchases be zero-emissions as of January 1, 2024.