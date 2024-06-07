Rivian’s New R1S, R1T Pickup Trucks Evolve

Rivian has introduced the second generation of its flagship vehicles. The new R1S SUV and R1T pickup trucks have been completely reengineered through hundreds of hardware improvements, performance upgrades, a fully redesigned software experience and updated in-house drive systems.

“We continue to evolve our flagship R1 vehicles, offering quality and performance without compromise,” says R.J. Scaringe, Rivian CEO and founder. “Our revamped R1S and R1T push the technical boundaries further, creating our most capable products to date.”

The new R1 platform offers more power, performance and range, thanks to a Rivian-designed-and-built drive unit offered in Tri-Motor and Quad-Motor configurations. The 1,025-horsepower Quad-Motor R1T delivers 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and 1,198 lb.-ft of torque when using Launch Mode. A Rivian-built Dual-Motor is also available. These motors are now designed, engineered and manufactured fully in-house.

New Large and Max battery packs have redesigned modules and more efficient packaging, making them easier to manufacture and service, while offering up to an estimated 420 miles of range. Customers also can opt for a new lithium iron phosphate-based Standard pack with up to an EPA-estimated 270 miles of range.

This platform introduces a redesigned heat pump-based thermal system, improving rider temperature comfort and saving range. New 22-inch aero wheels and tires also reduce drag, with a coefficient as low as 0.297. An updated suspension and air springs provide a smoother on-road ride without compromising off-road capability.

The second-generation R1 vehicles feature an entirely new electrical architecture and compute platform that reduces 17 ECUs (electronic control units) found in first-generation vehicles down to seven, maximizing efficiency and allowing for the removal of 1.6 miles (2.6 km) of wiring from each vehicle.

Based on comprehensive lifecycle carbon footprint assessments, these vehicles achieve a 15% lower standard lifetime carbon footprint than the first-generation R1 platform.

Production is based in Normal, Illinois, with deliveries available immediately. Customers can order their R1T and R1S vehicles at www.Rivian.com.