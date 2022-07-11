Rick Wilmer Leads ChargePoint Customer Relations and Operations

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has named Rick Wilmer chief customer and operations officer. He will oversee customer service and manufacturing operations for the company as it continues to bring vertically integrated charging solutions to businesses, fleets and drivers.

“The EV industry is at an inflection point, and we are seeing tremendous growth in all verticals,” states Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “The timing is right to add Rick’s sophisticated customer service, supply chain and general management experience to the management team to further advance our mission to power the movement of all people and goods on electricity.”

“There has never been a better time to join ChargePoint than now, as the new fueling network is moving from vision to reality,” says Wilmer. “I look forward to helping lead the charge across customer service and supply chain operations to deliver the superior charging experiences that businesses, fleets and drivers require as they electrify.”

Wilmer has over 30 years of global technology, operations and customer support experience, as well as business and financial acumen from prior management team roles. Most recently, he served as CEO of Chowbotics, which was acquired by DoorDash. Wilmer’s experience can help scale operations across the company’s fleet, commercial and residential business in North America and Europe.