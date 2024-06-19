Rhythmos.io, FlexCharging Partner to Optimize Electric Vehicle Charging, Grid

Rhythmos.io and FlexCharging have partnered to expand access to distribution system-optimized managed charging and asset management for utilities and electric vehicle owners. This collaboration offers great potential for enhancing utility-managed and fleet charging programs.

Power consumption is projected to triple by 2050, and the mix of renewables will likely double in the next 15 years. As electricity demands and non-dispatchable renewable sources that cannot be turned on and off like traditional energy sources increase, integrations between Rhythmos.io and FlexCharging become increasingly essential tools for utilities to manage the power system. Rhythmos.io software optimizes EV charging to align with high renewable energy availability periods to ensure ongoing electric grid reliability while keeping preferences and controls at a driver’s fingertips.

Rhythmos.io continues building its partnership ecosystem by collaborating with EV charging equipment and service providers, EV manufacturers, and utilities to ensure electric system reliability.

“By forming this partnership with FlexCharging, we are bringing EV stakeholders together to accelerate innovation and help prevent grid reliability challenges before they happen,” says Kenneth Munson, CEO of Rhythmos.io. “This is precisely the type of cutting-edge partnership Rhythmos.io seeks to foster. It further shows how Rhythmos.io bridges between utility, vehicle manufacturer and charging infrastructure ecosystems to enable more seamless and timely EV adoption.”

FlexCharging has developed its patented Adaptive Polling system that addresses critical shortcomings of other telematics providers; namely, lost data and poor customer experience.

“These shortcomings were recently featured in a New York Public Service Commission filing by National Grid,” says Mark Rawson, Rhythmos.io chief operating officer. “FlexCharging is bringing more advanced technology to market to improve smart charging performance for utilities and EV drivers that will improve the driver experience and increase driver retention in utility charging programs.”

Rhythmos.io and FlexCharging are expanding throughout North America. The partnership offers complete turnkey distribution-optimized managed charging programs for utilities that provide customer program design, customer recruitment, and easy and intuitive driver and utility dashboards for grid-aware active managed charging solutions that utilities seek.

Their integrated solution goes beyond traditional managed charging solutions that do not address grid constraints for utilities. EV drivers plug in their vehicles, and Rhythmos.io Cadency EdgeAISM cloud-based software will optimize when charging occurs to align with times of low grid stress and high renewable energy availability. This helps reduce the impact on the electric grid and the environment while saving money.