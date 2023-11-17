Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Deploying Freightliner eCascadia Trucks

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) has delivered 20 battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors to Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), a West Coast and Midwest bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola brands.

These electric vehicles will join RCCB’s fleet of delivery trucks in Downey, Calif., and represent the first zero-emission heavy-duty tractors added to its California fleet.

RCCB’s eCascadias will rely solely on 20 Detroit eFill commercial charging stations that have been installed at the Downey facility. To complement the charging stations, RCCB is leveraging the Detroit Charger Management System, a software system that provides a comprehensive view of its electric fleet and enables efficient energy management to ultimately reduce operational costs.

Working closely with Detroit eConsulting, which comprises a team of e-mobility experts dedicated to electric truck conversion, RCCB ensured the best possible site design and seamless integration of the eCascadias into its fleet.

“Our collaboration with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable transportation,” says David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing, DTNA. “The integration of Freightliner eCascadias into RCCB’s fleet showcases that business and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand, all while fostering innovation and efficiency.”

The 20 eCascadias – with designs to underscore their tank-to-wheel 100% all-electric operation – are expected to reduce the use of 40,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year.

“We’re excited to roll out these 100% electric, zero-emission heavy-duty tractors as we strive toward our goal of reducing our carbon emissions in our operations by 30% by 2030,” says Tim Heinen, vice president, strategic infrastructure and development, RCCB. “Our electric fleet for Downey, which now includes electric semi-trucks and electric customer care vehicles, will serve customers throughout Southern California and build on our commitment to make a positive difference in our communities.”

The Freightliner eCascadias are designed to provide optimal productivity for fleets looking to make a change to efficient, zero-emission tractors. Recharging takes as little as 2-1/2 to 3 hours to reach 80% capacity, fostering enhanced efficiency. The eCascadia offers various battery and drive axle options, delivering a typical range of 155, 220 or 230 miles, depending on the setup. The multiple configurations offered are ideal for short and regional haul routes that involve depot-based charging, including tasks such as last-mile logistics, local and regional distribution, drayage and warehouse-to-warehouse operations.

Developed in-house and fully integrated, the Detroit ePowertrain prioritizes power, efficiency and reliability. For enhanced road safety, the eCascadia also comes standard with the Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems, including Active Brake Assist 5.