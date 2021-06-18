REV LNG Working with Hexagon Agility to Deliver Renewable Natural Gas

REV LNG LLC, a full-service mobile energy supply and project development company, has placed an order for Mobile Pipeline modules Hexagon Agility to be used to transport and deliver renewable natural gas (RNG).

“Hexagon Agility’s TITAN 53 modules offer the safest, highest-capacity and lowest cost of ownership solutions in North America and are instrumental to our vision and company growth,” says David Kailbourne, president of REV LNG.

“We appreciate the trust that REV LNG has in Hexagon Agility to provide reliable state-of-the art modules,” adds Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “We value our partnership with REV LNG, as together we promote ‘Clean Air Everywhere’ by helping our customers with access to RNG, which is the cleanest transportation fuel readily available today.”

Deliveries of the modules are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022.