REV Group Signs Additional Agreements for Electric Ambulances

REV Group Inc., which includes companies that manufacture Horton, AEV, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach and Leader brand ambulances, has signed several recent agreements that expand the prospects of alternative fuel-powered ambulances in the U.S. and abroad.

The agreements include sales to American Medical Response (AMR) and Qatar’s Hamad Medical Corp. (HMC), as well as an expansion of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract to provide electric ambulances to federal agencies.

“Our vision is to deliver specialty vehicles with alternative fuel solutions, including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), that can help improve the quality of life for our customers and communities,” says Anoop Prakash, president of REV Ambulance Group. “We are committed to lead the industry in this transition to electric ambulances to meet the diverse needs of our customers, by leveraging our partnerships with companies such as ACETECH and Lightning eMotors.”

AMR and its parent company, Global Medical Response (GMR), have purchased five electric ambulances from a REV Ambulance Group company, with an option to purchase 25 more electric ambulances under the arrangement. The first vehicles for AMR are expected to be completed in April 2022 and will be delivered to five communities in California. This purchase represents one of the first Battery Electric ambulance orders from a major EMS provider in the U.S.

“As sustainable technology for the transportation industry expands, we are excited to work with REV Group companies to bring that to our ambulance operations in the U.S.,” states Ted Van Horne, COO of GMR.

Additionally, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar’s not-for-profit health care provider, which operates the national ambulance service, is conducting an operational trial of zero-emissions Battery Electric Type II ambulance. The ambulance was completed at Leader’s facility in South El Monte, Calif. in partnership with ACETECH and Lightning eMotors.

“Hamad Medical Corporation operates one of the most advanced ambulance services in the world. We are excited to bring ground-breaking technologies to their fleet in support of the Qatar 2030 vision for a sustainable society,” adds Prakash.

In addition, REV Ambulance Group Orlando Inc, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., announces its contract with the GSA has been amended to include zero-emissions battery electric ambulances from Wheeled Coach and Leader.

The ambulances for the above agreements are High Roof Ford T350 Transits, powered by Lightning eMotors, with 86 kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. The high roof and added length of the T350 increases the patient care space.

“We’re thrilled to partner with REV Group, combining their best-in-class ambulances with our best-in-class zero emissions powertrains,” says Tim Reeser, CEO and co-founder of Lightning eMotors. “We share REV’s vision that electric vehicles which transport our first responders and patients are a vital part of the future of pre-hospital care.”