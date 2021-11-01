REV Fire Group Receives Arizona Order for Fully Electric Fire Truck

REV Fire Group, comprised of REV Group Inc., E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal and Ladder Tower, announces an all-electric E-ONE Vector fire truck will be built for Mesa Fire and Medical Department in Mesa, Ariz.

REV Fire Group first announced the introduction of its all-electric fire truck, now named Vector, in August. Mesa is the first confirmed order announcement. The customizable Vector allows four hose lines to be in use for four hours on a single charge. Additional features include a superior battery storage solution offering a safer, lower center of gravity and regenerative braking.

“In developing the Vector, we worked closely with our customers to identify their product needs,” says Mike Virnig, REV Fire Group’s vice president of sales. “Using this feedback, we designed a robust EV rig that upholds our commitment to providing the highest quality and best performing fire apparatus. We are excited to partner with Mesa in protecting both their community and the environment and look forward to delivering the first of these revolutionary EV fire trucks. The Vector is well equipped to serve the needs of Mesa firefighters and customizable for department needs across the country.”

This rig supports the City of Mesa’s Climate Action Plan and goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. “I’m an advocate for electric vehicles – it’s a better technology and this is one of many steps we can take to bring us closer to our Climate Action Plan goals,” comments Mayor John Giles. “We look forward to this as a study in the potential cost-savings and efficiency of electric vehicles in city operations.”

H&E Equipment, an E-ONE authorized dealer, is coordinating the Mesa order and delivery is expected in 2022.