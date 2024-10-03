Republic Services Orders 100 McNeilus Volterra ZSL Electric Refuse Vehicles

Republic Services Inc. has placed an order for 100 McNeilus Volterra ZSL electric refuse and recycling collection vehicles from Oshkosh Corporation. This second order follows the successful operation of initial units into Republic Services’ residential collection fleet.

“Republic Services has made an industry-leading commitment to fleet electrification, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Oshkosh and McNeilus,” says Brett Rogers, Republic Services vice president, operations technology. “Our latest order of Volterra EVs will help us provide cleaner, quieter service to customers and help our municipal partners achieve their climate goals.”

Building on a longstanding partnership, Republic Services first ordered 50 Volterra ZSL electric refuse and recycling collection vehicles from Oshkosh in 2023. Republic Services plans to have electric vehicles to comprise half of its new truck purchases over the next five years. The McNeilus Volterra eRCV, a fully integrated electric refuse and recycling collection vehicle, is designed to meet the demands of waste and recycling collection while managing carbon emissions.

“Republic Services has been a valued partner for many years, and we are thrilled to support their sustainability initiatives with our McNeilus Volterra electric refuse and recycling collection vehicles,” adds John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh. “This order is a testament to our shared vision of advancing environmental sustainability while delivering high-performance solutions for waste and recycling management.”

The 100 McNeilus Volterra electric vehicles will be deployed across multiple states, contributing to Republic Services’ goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030. Each vehicle is equipped with advanced safety features, including 360-degree cameras, lane-departure sensors and automated braking systems. The Volterra eRCV can operate a full day’s route on a single charge.

“In addition to helping advance environmental goals, the Volterra eRCV was thoughtfully designed with drivers, service technicians and business owners in mind,” says Lee Dreas, vice president and general manager of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing. “We’re proud to offer this innovative solution, which transforms the driver experience while delivering outstanding total cost of ownership advantages.”

The McNeilus Volterra electric refuse and recycling collection vehicles feature a purpose-built chassis and body, integrated as a single unit to maximize interior space and streamline operations. The vehicle has zero-emission certifications from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).