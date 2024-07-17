Republic Services, Colorado City Set Sights on Fully Electric Collection Fleet

Republic Services Inc.’s subsidiary Republic Services of Denver and the city of Louisville, Colorado, have partnered to replace the city’s residential recycling and waste collection fleet with electric trucks by the end of 2024. This marks the first time that a U.S. municipality has adopted a fully electric residential collection fleet.

“We are so proud that Louisville will be the first city in the nation with a fully electric collection fleet,” says Mayor Chris Leh. “These innovative EV collection trucks will fulfill our trash, compost and recycling needs; reduce noise pollution; include larger windshields to increase each driver’s field of vision; and lower greenhouse gas emissions, making our neighborhoods quieter, safer and healthier.

“The technology already has been proven in other cities with more challenging climates than ours,” adds Leh. “What’s more, it is cost-competitive for our taxpayers. By taking this step, Louisville is ‘walking the walk’ and helping pioneer change in the field of environmental sustainability.”

Republic Services and the city of Louisville share a strong commitment to sustainability. Adopting an electric fleet will help the city meet the objectives of its Sustainability Action Plan. Republic Services has its own climate goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030, and partnering with municipalities on fleet electrification will help the company achieve it.

“The city of Louisville’s commitment to sustainability is something we truly applaud,” says Richard Coupland, Republic Services vice president of municipal services. “To be the first municipality in the country to adopt an electrified fleet showcases their desire to find tangible solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Our partnership exemplifies how we can contribute to a more sustainable world.”

The fleet serving Louisville will include four McNeilus Volterra EVs, which are fully integrated electric recycling and waste trucks. Developed with insights from Republic Services, these trucks prioritize safety and produce zero tailpipe emissions. Key safety features include 360-degree cameras, an enlarged windshield for improved visibility, lane-departure sensors, automated braking, and audible devices that alert nearby drivers and pedestrians to compensate for quieter operations.

By the end of 2024, Republic Services expects to be operating more than 50 EVs, as research vehicles or in partnership with other forward-thinking municipalities, across the U.S.