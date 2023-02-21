Republic Services Adding Electric Side-Loaders in Phoenix

Republic Services Inc. says it has finalized a long-term deal with Oshkosh Corp. to begin a major ramp-up of heavy-duty electric trucks in its fleet.

The company will start operating two fully integrated electric recycling and waste truck prototypes this fall, and plans call for EVs to represent half of its new truck purchases in the next five years.

Republic provided insights to Oshkosh/McNeilus engineers regarding operational, safety and ergonomic features for the truck. The chassis and body are designed as a single unit, maximizing interior space and creating a unique, streamlined exterior. Safety features include an enlarged windshield for improved visibility, 360-degree cameras, lane-departure sensors and automated braking.

“As the operator of 17,000 trucks, Republic Services is uniquely positioned to advance decarbonization through our commitment to electrification, delivering meaningful environmental and economic benefits,” says Jon Vander Ark, president and CEO. “Our engagement with Oshkosh on the truck of the future will accelerate the transition of our fleet while providing advanced safety features and technology.”

The pair of automated side-load prototypes for residential collections will hit the road in Phoenix this fall, with additional vehicles planned in 2024 for locations including Santa Ana and Carlsbad, Calif., and the Portland, Ore., area.

Republic operates the country’s fifth largest vocational fleet, with electric collection trucks currently operating in two states.